﻿
News / Nation

China extends tariff exemptions on certain US goods until Nov. 30

Xinhua
  19:41 UTC+8, 2024-04-29       0
China will continue to exempt certain US goods from additional tariffs until the end of November this year, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council said Monday.
Xinhua
  19:41 UTC+8, 2024-04-29       0

China will continue to exempt certain US goods from additional tariffs until the end of November this year, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council said Monday.

According to a previous statement issued in September last year, certain items from the United States were excluded from the tariff countermeasures against the US Section 301 measures until April 30, 2024.

After the extension, the exemption will last until November 30, 2024, the commission said in a statement.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     