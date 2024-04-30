﻿
News / Nation

Emerging trends for upcoming May Day holiday

SHINE
  20:10 UTC+8, 2024-04-30       0
Data indicated that visits to off-the-beaten-path cities, self-guided driving tours and concert-focused excursions have become new trends in holiday travel.
SHINE
  20:10 UTC+8, 2024-04-30       0

As the five-day May Day holiday draws near, data from major Chinese travel platforms indicated that visits to off-the-beaten-path cities, self-guided driving tours and concert-focused excursions have become new trends in holiday travel.

According to a market forecast by Trip.com, hotel bookings in county-level markets have spiked by 68 percent year on year during the holiday, outpacing the national average growth rate. Data also shows a rise of 42 percent in countryside trips compared to the same period last year.

As infrastructure improves and hospitality capabilities expand, travel destinations in lower-tier markets are embracing a surge in popularity.

Liu Yang, who works in Shanghai, plans to spend her holiday with friends in Xinchang County, Shaoxing, in east China's Zhejiang Province. Liu said the convenient transportation, well-equipped hotels, and reasonable prices in Xinchang make it stand out.

She also noted the appeal of visiting popular filming locations, highlighting the allure of county travel as a brief escape from metropolitan life.

Many tourists also prefer to fly or take a train first and then rent a car upon arrival. This trend is supported by quality tourism routes and favorable policies, such as toll-free access on expressways nationwide for passenger cars with up to seven seats during the holiday.

Fliggy's data exhibits a nearly 50 percent year-on-year increase in car rental bookings in popular domestic cities during the holiday period, with local demand surging more than twice.

According to Ctrip's car rental department, cities like Datong, Taiyuan, Yantai, Ningbo, and Hulun Buir have seen fast growth in car rental orders.

Meanwhile, the resumption of international flight routes and China's visa-free policy for certain countries have fueled outbound tourism.

Ctrip reports a 132 percent year-on-year increase in overseas self-drive car rental orders, with new customers accounting for 60 percent. Fliggy's overseas car rental bookings have surged nearly fourfold year-on-year.

Attending concerts or music festivals in cities has also emerged as a new tourism trend, with hundreds of concerts and music festivals expected to be held nationwide during the holiday.

Fliggy's data shows a doubling of hotel bookings around concert venues compared to the previous year. On the Ctrip platform, hotel bookings in Taiyuan, capital city of north China's Shanxi Province, have increased by 105 percent year-on-year during the holiday.

According to Shanxi's culture and tourism department, the tourism boom was driven by the city's full schedule of concerts during the holiday.

The enthusiasm of travelers remains high, and travelers can smoothly book transportation, accommodation, and museum tickets ahead of their trips thanks to the convenient booking systems, said Li Hong, a professor at Beijing International Studies University.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
Li Hong
Ctrip
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     