Former vice minister of justice under probe
09:38 UTC+8, 2024-04-30 0
Liu Zhiqiang, a former vice minister of justice, is under disciplinary and supervisory investigation, according to an official statement on Tuesday.
Liu is being investigated by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision for suspected serious violations of disciplines and laws.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
