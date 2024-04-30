﻿
China issues yellow alert for severe convective weather

  22:11 UTC+8, 2024-04-30       0
China's meteorological authority on Tuesday issued a yellow alert for severe convective weather in some parts of the country.
China's meteorological authority on Tuesday issued a yellow alert for severe convective weather in some parts of the country.

From Tuesday evening to Wednesday evening, thunderstorms, gales and hail will sweep parts of Fujian, Guangxi and Guangdong with the maximum wind force reaching 17.2-20.7 meters per second, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Short and heavy rainfall with hourly precipitation of over 20 mm will lash parts of Fujian, Yunnan, Guangxi, Guangdong, Hainan and coastal waters of southern part of the country, the center said, adding that some areas in Guangdong may see hourly precipitation of over 80 mm.

The meteorological center has advised the public to take precautions against heavy rain, thunder and gale, and has recommended reducing outdoor activities.

China has a three-tier, color-coded weather warning system for severe convective weather, with orange representing the most severe warning, followed by yellow and blue.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
