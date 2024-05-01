﻿
China records 104,000 arrivals by French nationals since January

China has recorded 104,000 arrivals by French nationals since the beginning of the year, up almost 295 percent compared to the same period in 2023.
Imaginechina

French students experience shadow puppetry in Taian, Shandong Province, on April 13, 2024.

China has recorded 104,000 arrivals by French nationals since the beginning of the year, up almost 295 percent compared to the same period in 2023, immigration authorities said on Wednesday.

The primary reasons for the visits include business, tourism and social purposes such as visiting relatives and friends, according to the National Immigration Administration (NIA).

During the same period, Chinese mainland residents made 130,000 trips to France, an increase of 215 percent compared to the figure in 2023, with tourism and business being the main reasons for travel, the NIA said.

China implemented a unilateral visa exemption policy for France on December 1, 2023.

NIA data shows that as of April 30, 74,000 visa-free entries were made by French citizens holding ordinary passports, accounting for nearly 60 percent of the total number of French nationals entering the country under this favorable policy.

China has implemented and modified a series of measures to streamline the entry of foreign nationals into the country while also addressing the entry and exit requirements of its own citizens.

Adequate workforce has been deployed and all inspection channels are operational at ports across the country to ensure efficient and smooth clearance, according to authorities.

Source: Xinhua
