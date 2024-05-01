﻿
News / Nation

China to launch Chang'e-6 lunar probe on May 3

Xinhua
  21:01 UTC+8, 2024-05-01       0
The Chang'e-6 lunar probe is scheduled for launch on May 3, according to the China National Space Administration (CNSA) on Wednesday.
Xinhua
  21:01 UTC+8, 2024-05-01       0

The Chang'e-6 lunar probe is scheduled for launch on May 3, according to the China National Space Administration (CNSA) on Wednesday.

The probe is set to collect samples from the far side of the moon, making this mission the first of its kind in human history.

At present, preparations for the mission are progressing steadily at the Wenchang Space Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, and the Long March-5 Y8 carrier rocket will soon be refuelled with propellant, the CNSA said.

As there is a narrow launch window on the two consecutive days, with only 50 minutes for each day, the mission's rocket team has designed a total of 10 trajectories, the CNSA added.

The Wenchang Space Launch Site on Wednesday conducted a final rehearsal for the launch, covering all relevant systems comprehensively.

The site's meteorological system has strengthened its monitoring and analysis processes to ensure a successful launch.

The Chang'e-6 lunar probe and Long March-5 Y8 carrier rocket combination was transferred vertically to the launch area on Saturday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     