China's aircraft carrier Fujian sets out for maiden sea trials

Xinhua

China's third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, set out for its maiden sea trials on Wednesday morning.

The ship left Shanghai Jiangnan Shipyard at around 8am. The sea trials will primarily test the reliability and stability of the aircraft carrier's propulsion and electrical systems.

Since its launch in June 2022, the Fujian has completed its mooring trials, outfitting work and equipment adjustments. It has met the technical requirements for sea trials.