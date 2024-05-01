﻿
News / Nation

Death toll rises to 24 after road collapse in south China's Guangdong

Xinhua
  17:14 UTC+8, 2024-05-01       0
The death toll has risen to 24 after part of an expressway collapsed in south China's Guangdong Province, causing 20 vehicles to plunge, on early Wednesday morning.
Xinhua
  17:14 UTC+8, 2024-05-01       0
Death toll rises to 24 after road collapse in south China's Guangdong

Rescue forces at the Meizhou-Dabu Expressway in Meizhou, S.China Guangdong Province, on Wednesday.

The death toll has risen to 24 after part of an expressway collapsed in south China's Guangdong Province, causing 20 vehicles to plunge, on early Wednesday morning, local authorities said.

Another 30 people are receiving hospital treatment, with none in life-threatening condition, according to the government of the province's Meizhou city.

The incident happened around 2:10 a.m. on the Meizhou-Dabu Expressway in Meizhou. The collapsed section is 17.9 meters long and covers an area of 184.3 square meters, officials said.

Aerial photos show one side of the expressway caved in, causing vehicles to roll down a slope.

The accident did not involve any large vehicles or vehicles transporting hazardous chemicals, according to officials.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     