Death toll rises to 24 after road collapse in south China's Guangdong

The death toll has risen to 24 after part of an expressway collapsed in south China's Guangdong Province, causing 20 vehicles to plunge, on early Wednesday morning, local authorities said.

Another 30 people are receiving hospital treatment, with none in life-threatening condition, according to the government of the province's Meizhou city.

The incident happened around 2:10 a.m. on the Meizhou-Dabu Expressway in Meizhou. The collapsed section is 17.9 meters long and covers an area of 184.3 square meters, officials said.

Aerial photos show one side of the expressway caved in, causing vehicles to roll down a slope.

The accident did not involve any large vehicles or vehicles transporting hazardous chemicals, according to officials.