Xi replies to letter from steelworkers in Serbia's Smederevo
11:32 UTC+8, 2024-05-01 0
Chinese President Xi Jinping has replied to a letter from Serbian workers in HBIS Serbia's Smederevo Steel Plant.
11:32 UTC+8, 2024-05-01 0
Chinese President Xi Jinping has replied to a letter from Serbian workers in HBIS Serbia's Smederevo Steel Plant.
In the reply letter dated April 29, Xi encouraged them to make new contributions to the China-Serbia friendship.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports