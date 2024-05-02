﻿
China opposes US statement encouraging Taiwan's presence at WHA

Xinhua
  21:10 UTC+8, 2024-05-02       0
China firmly opposes the statement from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in which he said the US encourages who to invite Taiwan's presence as an observer at this year's WHA.
Xinhua
  21:10 UTC+8, 2024-05-02       0

China strongly deplores and firmly opposes the statement from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in which he said the United States encourages the World Health Organization to invite Taiwan's presence as an observer at this year's World Health Assembly, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Thursday.

"The US statement seriously violates the one-China principle and the three China-US Joint Communiqués. China strongly deplores and firmly opposes the statement," said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson noted that there is but one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. China's position on the Taiwan region's participation in the activities of international organizations, including the WHO, is consistent and clear, that is, this must be handled under the one-China principle, which is also a basic principle enshrined in the UNGA Resolution 2758 and WHA Resolution 25.1.

The spokesperson added that the Democratic Progressive Party authorities have stubbornly stuck to the separatist position of "Taiwan independence," which means that the political foundation for Taiwan region's participation in the WHA no longer exists. The US statement presents this matter in a misleading way essentially to connive at and support "Taiwan independence" separatist activities.

"The Taiwan question is at the core of China's core interests and the number one red line that must not be crossed in China-US relations," the spokesperson said.

"We once again urge the US to earnestly abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US Joint Communiqués, observe international law and the basic norms governing international relations, act on the US leader's commitment of not supporting 'Taiwan independence,''two Chinas' or 'one China, one Taiwan,' stop using the WHA to create confusion on Taiwan-related issues, and avoid sending wrong signals to 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces," said the spokesperson.

"The one-China principle has the extensive support of the international community. It is where global opinion trends and where the arc of history bends. There's no denying or stopping of that trend. Any attempt to play the 'Taiwan card' and use Taiwan to contain China will meet the firm opposition of the international community and is doomed to failure," the spokesperson added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
