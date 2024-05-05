﻿
China expects 18.65 mln railway trips on last day of May Day holiday

Xinhua
  18:39 UTC+8, 2024-05-05       0
Railway passenger trips in China are expected to reach 18.65 million on Sunday, the last day of the five-day May Day holiday, data from the national railway operator shows.
Xinhua
  18:39 UTC+8, 2024-05-05       0

Railway passenger trips in China are expected to reach 18.65 million on Sunday, the last day of the five-day May Day holiday, data from the national railway operator shows.

The China State Railway Group said an additional 1,710 passenger trains are planned for Sunday to ensure smooth railway transportation operation.

On Saturday, China recorded 17.81 million railway passenger trips, said China Railway.

The country's railway network is expected to handle 144 million passenger trips during the eight-day May Day holiday travel rush from April 29 to May 6, according to China Railway.

During the period, an average of over 12,000 passenger trains are planned daily, which is about 1,800 more than the usual number during non-rush periods, it said.

This year's May Day holiday runs from May 1 to May 5.

