﻿
News / Nation

China handles nearly 8.47m entry-exit trips during May Day holiday

Xinhua
  13:11 UTC+8, 2024-05-06       0
Border inspection agencies across China handled nearly 8.47 million entry and exit trips during the five-day May Day holiday that ended Sunday.
Xinhua
  13:11 UTC+8, 2024-05-06       0

Border inspection agencies across China handled nearly 8.47 million entry and exit trips during the five-day May Day holiday that ended Sunday, a 35.1 percent increase from the same period last year, the National Immigration Administration said Monday.

The daily number of entry and exit trips peaked on May 3, with more than 1.8 million trips recorded, said the administration.

Of all the trips, mainland travelers accounted for about 4.77 million of them. Travelers from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan made up 2.92 million trips, while travelers from abroad accounted for 779,000 trips.

All three figures saw substantial increases from a year ago, growing by 38 percent, 20.8 percent, and 98.7 percent, respectively, the administration noted.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     