Xi hopes EU institutions develop right perception of China

Xinhua
  21:43 UTC+8, 2024-05-06
Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Monday he hopes that the EU institutions develop the right perception of China and adopt a positive China policy.
Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Monday he hopes that the EU institutions develop the right perception of China and adopt a positive China policy.

China-EU relations enjoy strong endogenous driving force and bright prospects of development, and this relationship does not target any third party, nor should it be dependent on or dictated by any third party, Xi said at a China-France-EU trilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at Elysee Palace.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
