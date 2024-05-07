Ex-head of State Tobacco Monopoly Administration arrested for suspected bribery, power abuse

Ling Chengxing, former head of China's State Tobacco Monopoly Administration, has been arrested on suspicion of accepting bribes and abusing power.

Ling Chengxing, former head of China's State Tobacco Monopoly Administration, has been arrested on suspicion of accepting bribes and abusing power, the Supreme People's Procuratorate said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ling's case was handed over to the prosecuting agency following the conclusion of a National Commission of Supervision investigation, the SPP statement said.

Ling previously also served as a member of the leading Party members group of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and secretary of the leading Party members group of the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration.