2 killed, 21 injured in southwest China attack

Two people were killed and 21 others injured in a hospital attack in Zhenxiong County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, local authorities said Tuesday.

The attack took place at around 11:37am on Tuesday when a man assaulted people with a knife at a local hospital in the county, according to the county's public security bureau.

The injured are being treated in hospital, and the case is under investigation.