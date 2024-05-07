﻿
News / Nation

Visa-free travel to China extended to end of 2025

﻿ Zhu Yile
Zhu Yile
  16:38 UTC+8, 2024-05-07       0
China will extend visa-free entry for short-term visits by citizens from 12 countries until the end of 2025.
﻿ Zhu Yile
Zhu Yile
  16:38 UTC+8, 2024-05-07       0
Visa-free travel to China extended to end of 2025
HelloRF

Great news! Lin Jian speaking on behalf of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, announced today that China will extend visa-free entry for short-term visits by citizens from 12 countries until the end of 2025.

The first half of 2024 has seen several new policies announcements aimed at welcoming foreign residents and visitors to China.

Visa-free entry allows for a single stay of up to 15 days from the date of entry.

These countries are benefiting from the 2025 extension and currently have agreements in place to accommodate 15 days of visa-free travel from the date of entry:

  • France
  • Germany
  • Italy
  • the Netherlands
  • Spain
  • Switzerland
  • Ireland
  • Hungary
  • Austria
  • Belgium
  • Luxembourg
  • Malaysia

Source: City News Service   Editor: Fu Rong
Visa
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     