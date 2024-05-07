Visa-free travel to China extended to end of 2025

China will extend visa-free entry for short-term visits by citizens from 12 countries until the end of 2025.

Great news! Lin Jian speaking on behalf of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, announced today that China will extend visa-free entry for short-term visits by citizens from 12 countries until the end of 2025.

The first half of 2024 has seen several new policies announcements aimed at welcoming foreign residents and visitors to China.

Visa-free entry allows for a single stay of up to 15 days from the date of entry.

These countries are benefiting from the 2025 extension and currently have agreements in place to accommodate 15 days of visa-free travel from the date of entry: