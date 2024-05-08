﻿
News / Nation

China Red Cross Society celebrates 120th anniversary

Xinhua
  19:18 UTC+8, 2024-05-08       0
The Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) marked the 120th anniversary of its founding on Wednesday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
Xinhua
  19:18 UTC+8, 2024-05-08       0

The Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) marked the 120th anniversary of its founding on Wednesday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Vice Premier Liu Guozhong, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attended the celebration and delivered a speech.

Liu hailed the significant contributions made by the RCSC over the past 120 years in protecting human lives and health, upholding human dignity, promoting the humanitarian spirit, and advancing the cause of peace and progress.

He called on the RCSC to always uphold the overall leadership of the Party on the new journey ahead and actively carry out humanitarian services, thus making greater contributions to building a great country and advancing national rejuvenation on all fronts through Chinese modernization.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     