China Red Cross Society celebrates 120th anniversary

The Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) marked the 120th anniversary of its founding on Wednesday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Vice Premier Liu Guozhong, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attended the celebration and delivered a speech.

Liu hailed the significant contributions made by the RCSC over the past 120 years in protecting human lives and health, upholding human dignity, promoting the humanitarian spirit, and advancing the cause of peace and progress.

He called on the RCSC to always uphold the overall leadership of the Party on the new journey ahead and actively carry out humanitarian services, thus making greater contributions to building a great country and advancing national rejuvenation on all fronts through Chinese modernization.