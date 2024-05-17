﻿
Former senior official of Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps stands trial for bribery

Jiao Xiaoping, a former standing committee member of the Communist Party of China Committee of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, stood trial at a court on Friday.
Jiao Xiaoping, a former standing committee member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Committee of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, stood trial at the Fifth Intermediate People's Court of Chongqing Municipality on Friday.

According to prosecutors, Jiao, who was also deputy chair of the corps, took undue advantage of his various positions from 2000 to 2022 to assist individuals and organizations in matters concerning obtaining loans and securing employment. In return, he accepted money and valuables worth 67.43 million yuan (US$9.5 million).

The prosecutors, the defendant, and his lawyers cross-examined the evidence and gave their respective accounts, according to a court statement.

Jiao pleaded guilty and expressed remorse in his final statement.

The verdict will be announced in due course.

Source: Xinhua
