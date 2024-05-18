﻿
China achieves significant success in controlling persistent organic pollutants

Xinhua
China has made remarkable progress in controlling persistent organic pollutants (POPs), successfully eliminating 29 types of such harmful substances.
China has made remarkable progress in controlling persistent organic pollutants, successfully eliminating 29 types of such harmful substances, according to Minister of Ecology and Environment Huang Runqiu.

POPs, characterized by their persistence in the environment, potential for bioaccumulation and ability to travel long distances, have adverse effects on human health and the ecological environment.

To prevent pollution from POPs, the international community reached the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants, which took effect on May 17, 2004, and became applicable to China on Nov. 11 of the same year.

By eliminating the 29 types of POPs, China has effectively ceased the production and use of all such pollutants outlined in the convention applicable to the country, thereby averting the annual production and environmental release of hundreds of thousands of tonnes of POPs, Huang said.

For instance, the emission intensity of dioxins from key industries in China has significantly decreased. Since peaking in 2012, the total atmospheric emissions of dioxins have gradually declined, resulting in a corresponding decrease in the concentration of dioxins in the atmospheric environment.

Currently, the average dietary intake of dioxins among the Chinese population is below the World Health Organization's health guidance standard and continues to decline.

Huang noted that China has contributed significantly to global environmental governance and sustainable development.

Going ahead, China will continue to prioritize public health protection, adhere to international commitments on POP control and effectively manage environmental risks associated with POPs and other emerging pollutants, according to Huang.

China will work with the international community to create a future free from POPs, he said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
