Court denies divorce after parents refuse custody of sick daughter

A court in Shandong threw a wrench into a divorcing couple's plans after they both refused to take custody of their teenage daughter, who suffers from depression.

The case went viral on Chinese social media on Saturday, sparking discussions about parental responsibility.

The couple, identified by their surnames Wang and Chang, got married in 2007 and had two children, a son, Wang Dabao, and a daughter, Wang Xiaobao, the court said on Friday.

While court documents say their relationship was initially stable, things turned sour in recent years, leading the wife to file for divorce.

During the proceedings, the situation became more complex when the wife, initially requesting custody of their daughter, changed her mind and fighting for custody of the son instead.

The husband also refused to raise his sick daughter and instead demanding custody of their son.

Currently, the son lives with the father, while the daughter is in the hospital battling depression.

The court deemed their refusal to care for their daughter a violation of their legal obligations and moral principles. It highlighted the inherent responsibility of parents to raise and care for their children, especially those facing challenges like depression.

As a result, the judge shot down their divorce petition, with the ruling now in effect.