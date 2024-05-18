China gears up for heavy rain in southern regions

China activated a Level-IV emergency response on Saturday due to anticipated heavy rainfall in parts of Guangdong, Guangxi and the Pearl River over the next three days.

From Saturday to Tuesday, China's southwestern and southern regions may experience heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, gales and hail, the country's meteorological authorities have forecast.

Work teams have been dispatched to Guangdong to provide guidance on rainfall prevention efforts.

Chinese authorities have urged local departments to strengthen early warning systems and contingency measures to prevent floods in small and medium-sized rivers, as well as potential geological disasters.

China has a four-tier flood-control emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe response.