China's agriculture minister Tang Renjian investigated for discipline violations

Tang Renjian, China's minister of agriculture and rural affairs, is under investigation for suspected severe violations of Party discipline and the law, an official statement said Saturday.

Tang, also secretary of the leading Party members' group of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, is being investigated by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision, according to the statement.