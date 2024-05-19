﻿
Xi stresses improving modern tourism systems, building strong tourism sector

Xinhua
  13:37 UTC+8, 2024-05-19       0
Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed efforts to improve modern tourism systems and accelerate the building of China into a country strong in tourism.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in an instruction on the work related to the tourism sector.

In his instruction, Xi said China has fostered the biggest domestic tourism market in the world and has become the largest source of international tourists and a top destination.

China's tourism sector has increasingly grown into an emerging and strategic pillar industry which enhances people's wellbeing and sense of happiness, Xi said, stressing that China has successfully blazed a path of tourism development with distinct characteristics.

Xi said tourism development faces both new opportunities and challenges on the new journey of the new era.

Xi called for adopting a holistic approach to government and market, supply and demand, protection and development, domestic and international markets, as well as development and security.

He stressed the importance of developing the tourism sector to further promote economic development, showcase China's image, and enhance exchanges between civilizations.

All regions and departments should promote the high-quality development of the tourism industry with concrete actions and ensure its steady and sustainable growth, Xi said.

A national meeting on the development of the tourism sector was held on Friday in Beijing. At the meeting, Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, conveyed Xi's important instruction, and delivered a speech.

Urging efforts to study and implement Xi's instruction and important remarks on the development of the tourism sector, Li called for protecting cultural heritage and ecological resources, enhancing the level of supply and quality of services, and deepening international tourism exchanges and cooperation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
﻿
