Shanghai-Kathmandu-Shigatse inaugural charter flight lands in Kathmandu

The Shanghai-Kathmandu-Shigatse cross-border charter flight landed on Saturday evening with an aim of promoting tourism.

The Shanghai-Kathmandu-Shigatse cross-border charter flight landed on Saturday evening with an aim of promoting tourism.

The inaugural charter flight operated by Himalaya Airlines carried onboard a total of 105 tourists from Shanghai. During the 12-day trip, they will visit Kathmandu, Chitwan, Bandipur and Pokhara in Nepal before entering China's Shigatse via the Kerung border point.

Following the inaugural flight, the organizer is aiming at operating one or two cross-border tourism charter flights to Xizang per month depending on weather conditions.