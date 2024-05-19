﻿
News / Nation

Hong Kong police busts biggest cocaine case of year

Xinhua
  21:46 UTC+8, 2024-05-19       0
The Hong Kong Police Force (HKPF) said Sunday that they have seized about 225 kg of suspected cocaine, marking the biggest cocaine seizure of this year, and arrested two men.
Xinhua
  21:46 UTC+8, 2024-05-19       0
Hong Kong police busts biggest cocaine case of year

The cocaine bricks (displayed on table) were hidden inside metal I-beams.

The Hong Kong Police Force (HKPF) said Sunday that they have seized about 225 kg of suspected cocaine, marking the biggest cocaine seizure of this year, and arrested two men.

Officers raided a warehouse on Friday and found the suspected drugs hidden among containers said to be carrying scrap iron and shipped from South America.

The HKPF said that they believe all the drugs in the containers have been seized.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     