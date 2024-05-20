Xi expresses condolences over Iranian President Raisi's death

Chinese President Xi sent a message of condolence to Iran's 1st Vice President Mohammad Mokhber following the unfortunate death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a message of condolence to Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber following the unfortunate death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter accident.

On behalf of the Chinese government and the people of China, Xi expressed deep condolences and extended sincere sympathies to Mokhber, the family of President Raisi, and the Iranian government and people.

Xi said that since President Raisi took office, he made important contributions to maintaining Iran's security and stability and promoting national development and prosperity. He added that Raisi also made positive efforts to consolidate and deepen the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership.

Raisi's tragic death is a great loss to the Iranian people, and the Chinese people also lost a good friend, Xi said.

The Chinese government and Chinese people cherish the traditional friendship between China and Iran, Xi said, noting that with the joint efforts of both sides, the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership will continue to consolidate and develop.