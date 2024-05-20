2 killed, 10 injured in E China school knife attack

Two people were killed and 10 others injured after a knife attack at a primary school in Guixi City, east China's Jiangxi Province on Monday noon, said local authorities.

Two people were killed and 10 others injured after a knife attack at a primary school in Guixi City, east China's Jiangxi Province on Monday noon, said local authorities.

The injured have received medical treatment, among which six were slightly injured while trying to dodge the attack, according to the local public security authorities.

The female suspect surnamed Pan, 45, has been under control by the police. Further investigation is underway.