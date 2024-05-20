Chinese FM spokesperson's remarks on 'hard landing' of helicopter carrying Iranian president
10:13 UTC+8, 2024-05-20 0
China is deeply concerned over the "hard landing" of the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and hopes President Raisi and the others aboard are safe and sound.
10:13 UTC+8, 2024-05-20 0
Reuters
China is deeply concerned over the "hard landing" of the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and hopes President Raisi and the others aboard are safe and sound, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.
The spokesperson said that China is closely following the situation and will provide all necessary support and assistance for Iran's rescue efforts.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports