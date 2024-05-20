Chinese FM spokesperson's remarks on 'hard landing' of helicopter carrying Iranian president

China is deeply concerned over the "hard landing" of the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and hopes President Raisi and the others aboard are safe and sound.

Reuters

The spokesperson said that China is closely following the situation and will provide all necessary support and assistance for Iran's rescue efforts.