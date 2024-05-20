﻿
News / Nation

China scales up support for clinical trials, accelerating drug development

Xinhua
  22:54 UTC+8, 2024-05-20       0
China is scaling up support for clinical trials of drugs, contributing to the acceleration of its new drug development, according to an official at a related event on Monday.
Xinhua
  22:54 UTC+8, 2024-05-20       0

China is scaling up support for clinical trials of drugs, contributing to the acceleration of its new drug development, according to an official at a related event on Monday, which was the 20th Clinical Trials Day.

In recent years, the National Health Commission (NHC) has been supporting demonstration clinical trial research platforms for various diseases nationwide, and has worked with other government departments to continuously improve the regulatory system for clinical research, according to NHC official Gu Jinhui.

A total of 3,358 clinical trials of drugs were registered in China in 2021, 3,410 in 2022, and 4,300 in 2023, indicating continuous growth, according to an industry report.

The Cancer Hospital of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences has conducted over 4,700 clinical studies since it initiated the country's first clinical study of a new cancer drug in 1960.

According to statistics, 184 cancer drugs have been successful in reaching the market through the hospital's clinical research, accounting for more than 70 percent of all domestically produced cancer drugs.

The hospital was the first in the country to establish an outpatient clinic specifically for clinical trials of new drugs, said Zhang Yong, an official of the National Cancer Center.

He noted that over 500 clinical trials are currently open to patients, covering various cancer types, including lung cancer, breast cancer, esophageal cancer and liver cancer.

Clinical trials are systematic experiments conducted on human subjects to determine the safety and efficacy of drugs and therapies, and they are crucial to the advancement of health care services.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     