Fact of both sides of Taiwan Strait belonging to one China will not change: spokesperson

No matter how the political situation on the Taiwan island changes, it will not change the historical and legal facts that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one China, and the historical trend that China will eventually be reunified and will inevitably be reunified, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a related query.

He said that the vast majority of countries and international and regional organizations in the world stand firmly with the Chinese government and people, and support China's just cause of opposing "Taiwan independence" and promoting reunification.

Certain politicians from a few countries engage in political manipulation and "personal shows" on Taiwan-related issues, which has seriously interfered in China's internal affairs and violated the one-China principle, said Wang. "China strongly condemns such moves and will take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Wang said the general trend of history in unstoppable, and "Taiwan independence" is doomed to run into a dead end. There is no way out for external forces to interfere in China's internal affairs and condone and support "Taiwan independence," and "using Taiwan to contain China" is bound to fail.

"The day will come when China is completely reunified," said the spokesperson.