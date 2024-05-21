3 killed, 2 injured in central China park knife attack

Three people were killed and two others injured after a knife attack that occurred on Monday evening in a park in Chenzhou City of central China's Hunan Province.

Three people were killed and two others injured after a knife attack that occurred on Monday evening in a park in Chenzhou City of central China's Hunan Province, said local police authorities.

The male suspect surnamed Huang, 35, has been apprehended by the police. Further investigation is underway.

The two injured persons have stable vital signs, police said.