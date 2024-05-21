Xi extends congratulations to Chad's president-elect

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a message to Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, congratulating him on his election as president of the Republic of Chad.

Xi pointed out that in recent years, China-Chad relations have maintained a good momentum of development, with their political mutual trust continuously deepened, cooperation steadily advanced in various fields, and international collaboration becoming closer.

Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Chad relations and is willing to work with the president-elect to strengthen mutual support and promote friendly cooperation, so as to better benefit the two peoples.