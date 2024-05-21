China opposes official interactions with Taiwan by countries having diplomatic ties with China

China firmly opposes any form of official interactions with China's Taiwan region by countries that have diplomatic relations with China.

China firmly opposes any form of official interactions with China's Taiwan region by countries that have diplomatic relations with China, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

China will take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard its interests, Wang said at a daily press briefing.

It has been reported that several parliamentarians and former officials from countries that have diplomatic ties with China either participated in a ceremony for Lai Ching-te to take office as Taiwan's new leader or expressed their congratulations to Lai.

Wang said the erroneous words and actions of these countries and politicians have violated the one-China principle and the basic norms of international relations. They constitute gross interference in China's internal affairs, undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and endanger peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. "China strongly condemns such behavior."

Wang said that the one-China principle is the political foundation and fundamental premise for the development of relations between China and other countries. He reiterated that the meaning of the one-China principle is very clear: There is only one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, and the government of the People's Republic of China is the only legitimate government representing the whole of China.

He expressed China's solemn demand that relevant countries and politicians cease manipulating the Taiwan question for political purposes, cease sending erroneous signals to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, and cease engaging in actions that violate good faith in international relations or undermine the one-China principle.

Wang said that recently, many political figures and people from all walks of life in various countries have reaffirmed their adherence to the one-China principle, as well as their firm support for China's just cause of opposing "Taiwan independence" separatism and pursuing national reunification.

This once again demonstrates that the international community's fundamental trend of upholding the one-China principle is unshakable, he added.

He noted that the one-China principle cannot be violated, and the trend of China's reunification is irreversible, adding that to contain China by using the Taiwan question is playing with fire, and that China will take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard its own interests.