Six hospital staff disciplined in wrong knee case

A hospital in south China's Guangxi has apologized and disciplined staff after a patient with a bone tumor on his left knee had right knee tissue removed.

Six staff have been disciplined after a 17-year-old athlete with a bone tumor on his left knee had right knee tissue mistakenly removed at a hospital in Baise, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in March.

The Affiliated Hospital of Youjiang Medical University for Nationalities in Guangxi issued a statement on May 18 apologizing to patient Luo for the mistake on March 27 this year.

The hospital departments involved have temporarily closed for rectification and the six personnel responsible given punishments that included dismissal, suspension of prescription rights, and deductions from performance pay.

Meanwhile, the hospital is talking with the patient and his family over a settlement. The hospital has also organized orthopedic experts to evaluate the patient and provide post-operative medical services. At present, the patient is recovering.





