2 killed, over 10 injured in east China car accident

At least two people were killed and more than 10 others injured in a traffic accident in east China's Anhui Province on Wednesday, according to local authorities.

The accident occurred on a section of an expressway in Chuzhou City. The injured have been sent to a local hospital for treatment.

The cause of the accident is under investigation and the exact number of casualties is being further verified.