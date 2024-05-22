2 killed, over 10 injured in east China car accident
At least two people were killed and more than 10 others injured in a traffic accident in east China's Anhui Province on Wednesday, according to local authorities.
The accident occurred on a section of an expressway in Chuzhou City. The injured have been sent to a local hospital for treatment.
The cause of the accident is under investigation and the exact number of casualties is being further verified.
