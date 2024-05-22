Student killed in southwest Chinese middle school

A student died after being attacked by a schoolmate at a middle school in Yanjin County, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

A student died after being attacked by a schoolmate at a middle school in Yanjin County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, the local public security authorities said Wednesday.

The incident took place at around 7:50am Tuesday at Miaoba Middle School in Miaoba Township. The suspect committed the attack with a fruit knife.

The victim was sent to the hospital after being injured and died despite receiving medical treatment. Further investigation is underway.