China's coast guard conducts drill near Wuqiu, Dongyin islands

A coast guard fleet of east China's Fujian Province on Thursday conducted a law-enforcement drill in the waters near Wuqiu and Dongyin islands.

A coast guard fleet of east China's Fujian Province on Thursday conducted a law-enforcement drill in the waters near Wuqiu and Dongyin islands.

Gan Yu, a spokesperson for the China Coast Guard, said the drill is aimed at testing the fleet's capabilities in joint maritime patrol and emergency response.