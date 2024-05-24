Knife attack in China kills 8, injures 1

Eight people were killed and another injured in a knife attack on Thursday in Hubei Province, central China, authorities said Friday.

The attacker, a 53-year-old man surnamed Lu, reportedly suffers from mental illness. He fatally stabbed eight people and injured another on Thursday morning in Xiaowu Township in the city of Xiaogan.

The injured person did not sustain life-threatening wounds.

Police have detained the suspect, and an investigation is under way.