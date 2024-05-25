China issues yellow alert for rainstorms

China's National Meteorological Center on Saturday issued a yellow alert for rainstorms, as heavy downpours are expected to lash parts of the country.

From 8pm Saturday to 8pm Sunday, heavy rains are forecast to hit parts of Sichuan, Chongqing, Guizhou, Yunnan, Guangxi, Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Jilin, Liaoning and Henan, the center said.

Parts of these regions may experience heavy rainfall with maximum hourly precipitation in excess of 60 millimeters, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales, according to the center.

Local governments have been urged to make appropriate preparations and fulfill their related responsibilities accordingly.

Schools and kindergartens have been asked to ensure the safety of students, and drivers have been advised to exercise caution due to potential road waterlogging and traffic congestion.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.