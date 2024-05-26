﻿
News / Nation

China renews yellow alert for rainstorms

Xinhua
  13:25 UTC+8, 2024-05-26       0
China's National Meteorological Center on Sunday renewed a yellow alert for rainstorms as heavy downpours are expected to lash parts of the country.
Xinhua
  13:25 UTC+8, 2024-05-26       0

China's National Meteorological Center on Sunday renewed a yellow alert for rainstorms as heavy downpours are expected to lash parts of the country.

From Sunday morning to 8am Monday, heavy rains are forecast to hit parts of Hunan, Jiangxi, Guizhou, Guangxi, Guangdong, Yunnan, Anhui, Hubei and Heilongjiang, the center said.

Parts of these regions may experience heavy rainfall with maximum hourly precipitation exceeding 60 millimeters, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales, according to the center.

Local governments have been urged to make appropriate preparations and fulfill their related responsibilities accordingly.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     