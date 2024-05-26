China renews yellow alert for rainstorms

China's National Meteorological Center on Sunday renewed a yellow alert for rainstorms as heavy downpours are expected to lash parts of the country.

From Sunday morning to 8am Monday, heavy rains are forecast to hit parts of Hunan, Jiangxi, Guizhou, Guangxi, Guangdong, Yunnan, Anhui, Hubei and Heilongjiang, the center said.

Parts of these regions may experience heavy rainfall with maximum hourly precipitation exceeding 60 millimeters, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales, according to the center.

Local governments have been urged to make appropriate preparations and fulfill their related responsibilities accordingly.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.