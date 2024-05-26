Chinese premier says China's mega-market always open to foreign enterprises

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Sunday foreign enterprises are an indispensable force for China's development and China's mega-market will always be open to foreign companies.

Li said China welcomes South Korean companies including Samsung to continue to expand investment and cooperation in China and share more new opportunities brought about by China's new development.