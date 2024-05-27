﻿
Heads of state from Bahrain, Egypt, Tunisia, the UAE to visit China

  11:08 UTC+8, 2024-05-27       0
Heads of state from Bahrain, Egypt, Tunisia, and the UAE will pay state visits to China from May 28 to June 1.
At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Tunisia's President Kais Saied, and the United Arab Emirates' President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will pay state visits to China from May 28 to June 1 and attend the opening ceremony of the 10th Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the announcement on Monday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
