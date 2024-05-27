﻿
Five missing after building collapse in east China's Anhui

Five people remain missing after a residential building partially collapsed Monday afternoon in the city of Tongling, east China's Anhui Province, according to local authorities.

The western side of the five-story building, located in Datong Township in Jiaoqu District, collapsed at around 1:40 pm Monday, the district government confirmed.

The government said an initial investigation suggested that five people were unaccounted for. Other residents were evacuated as authorities said other parts of the building were also in danger of collapse.

Search and rescue operations are currently underway.

Officials said the building, which was built in 2001, had ten apartments.

The city of Tongling experienced heavy rain between Saturday evening and Monday morning.

Source: Xinhua
