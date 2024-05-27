Shenzhou-18 crew to conduct extravehicular activities

The Shenzhou-18 crew members, who are currently on board China's space station, will conduct their first extravehicular activities (EVAs) within the next few days.

The Shenzhou-18 crew members, who are currently on board China's space station, will conduct their first extravehicular activities (EVAs) within the next few days, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced on Monday.

The astronauts, stationed in the orbital complex for the last 32 days, have accomplished a rotation with the Shenzhou-17 crew, attended to the maintenance and upkeep of the space station platform, ensured the upkeep of the life and health support system, conducted inspections and tests on EVA suits, and prepared for spacewalk.

Also, they have engaged in system-wide pressure emergency drills, medical rescue exercises, and other in-orbit training programs.

They have embarked on an array of space science experiments, and completed the second installation of the material exposure experiment apparatus outside the space module, according to the CMSA.

The CMSA said the Shenzhou-18 crew is in good health, and the space station combination is operating smoothly, presenting good conditions for conducting EVAs.