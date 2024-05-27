Chinese premier says China, Japan, S. Korea should regard each other as partners, development opportunities

China, Japan, and South Korea should regard each other as partners and opportunities for development, and uphold economic globalization and free trade.

Reuters

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Monday that China, Japan, and South Korea should regard each other as partners and opportunities for development, and uphold economic globalization and free trade.

Li called for opposing turning economic and trade issues into political games or security matters, and rejecting protectionism as well as decoupling or the severing of supply chains.

Li made the remarks at the ninth Trilateral Summit Meeting among China, Japan and South Korea.