World Health Assembly once again rejects Taiwan-related proposal

The World Health Assembly (WHA) decided on Monday not to include in its agenda a proposal on Taiwan's participation in the annual assembly as an observer.
Reuters

A view of a WHO logo during the 77th World Health Assembly of the World Health Organization (WHO) at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 27, 2024.

The World Health Assembly (WHA), the highest decision-making body of the World Health Organization, decided on Monday not to include in its agenda a proposal on Taiwan's participation in the annual assembly as an observer.

Chen Xu, permanent representative of China to the United Nations (UN) Office in Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland, said in his statement that China's position on the Taiwan region's participation in the WHA is consistent and clear. The issue must be handled under the one-China principle, which is also a fundamental principle endorsed in the UN General Assembly (UNGA) Resolution 2758 and WHA Resolution 25.1.

The Democratic Progressive Party authorities have stubbornly stuck to the separatist position of "Taiwan independence," so that the political basis for the Taiwan region's participation in the assembly no longer exists, he said.

Chen pointed out that the Chinese central government has made proper arrangements for the Taiwan region's participation in global health affairs under the one-China principle.

There is an International Health Regulations Contact Point in the Taiwan region for it to smoothly access health information from the WHO, and health experts from the Taiwan region can also participate in WHO technical activities in their personal capacities. The past year saw the participation of 21 batches of health experts from the Taiwan region, according to Chen.

Chen emphasized that a vast majority of countries in the international community have reaffirmed their commitment to UNGA Resolution 2758, firmly supporting the one-China principle and opposing Taiwan's participation in the WHA.

The theme of the 77th WHA, convened in Geneva on Monday, is "All for Health, Health for All."

