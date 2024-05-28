Guangzhou to lower minimum downpayment for first home buyers to 15%

China's southern city Guangzhou said it will lower the minimum downpayment required of first-time home buyers to 15 percent.

China's southern city Guangzhou said it will lower the minimum downpayment required of first-time home buyers to 15 percent, local media YangCheng Evening News Group reported on Tuesday.

The city will lower the minimum downpayment required of second home buyers to 25 percent and scrap the lower floors on mortgage rates for first and second home buyers, the report said.

The new rules will take effect from Wednesday.