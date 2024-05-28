China, Equatorial Guinea upgrade ties as presidents hold talks
18:36 UTC+8, 2024-05-28 0
Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, president of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, in Beijing on Tuesday.
The two heads of state announced the elevation of bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
