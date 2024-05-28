﻿
Shanghai Daily projects win "China's Best Stories" awards

Shanghai Daily has won acclaim with two projects among the top 100 in the "China's Best Stories" regional cultural online international communication initiative.
Shanghai Daily has won acclaim with two projects among the top 100 in the "My China Story" regional cultural communication cases competition.

Shanghai Daily's winning projects are "Vision Beyond Sight" reading events and the "A New Dawn" video series.

The "Vision Beyond Sight" project in Shanghai aims to make reading and cultural experiences accessible to people with disabilities, promoting inclusivity through events like the inclusive reading salon.

"A New Dawn" highlights China's significant progress in poverty alleviation, showcasing stories from rural areas that have successfully lifted themselves out of poverty. (https://www.shine.cn/A-New-Dawn/)

These projects excelled in the activity and film categories, respectively.

The "My China Story" campaign launched on November 9, 2023, at the World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit. The event aimed to collect and promote region-specific cultural content internationally.

Over 1,400 submissions were received, including texts, activities, and films. A panel of 19 experts evaluated the entries to select the top 100.

Organized by the China International Publishing Group and the China Internet Development Foundation, and guided by the Cyberspace Administration of China, the initiative seeks to enhance the global reach of China's regional cultures and foster international cultural exchanges.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
