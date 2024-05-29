China's commercial rocket launches satellites from sea

China on Wednesday sent a sea-launched rocket into space from the waters surrounding the eastern province of Shandong, placing a group of four satellites into planned orbit.

The launch vehicle, a sea-borne variant of commercial rocket CERES-1, blasted off at 4:12pm. The Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center conducted this offshore mission.

It was the 12th flight mission of the CERES-1 rocket series, the launch center said.